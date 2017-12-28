Fuel Scarcity :  10 ships laden with petrol to arrive in Lagos ports

news

Ten ships laden with petrol are expected to sail into Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said.

The NPA disclosed this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, adding that additional 24 ships would sail in with other commodities.

The document explained that the 24 ships contained buck wheat, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, frozen fish, bulk sugar, diesel, petrol and container-laden with goods.

It said that eight ships had arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol.