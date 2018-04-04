Home > News > Local >

EFCC reportedly moves to prosecute those on looters list

Presidency reportedly orders EFCC to prosecute listed 'PDP looters'

A majority of the alleged looters have denied the allegations and threatened to take legal actions against the Federal Government.

Presidency reportedly orders EFCC to prosecute listed 'PDP looters'

Information Minister Lai Mohammed

(The Guardian Nigeria)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will reportedly soon begin to prosecute those named on the Federal Government's looters' list.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had on Sunday, April 1, released a second list containing 24 names of alleged treasury looters.

Last week, Mohammed named six persons who had stolen from the government coffers - most of the people on the two lists are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its loyalists.

According to The Cable, an EFCC official said the presidency has directed the anti-graft agency to "swing into action", referring to the 'looters' list.

Some of the named looters are already being prosecuted by the anti-graft commission while others were only interrogated at different times.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus

 

Mohammed had said that the government decided to release the names following PDP's challenge.

"The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch. Yet they decided to grandstand… Some of the people on this list are seeking to plea bargain, and that is a fact," the Minister had said.

Listed looters

Some of the key PDP members on the list were chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; senator representing Anambra north, Stella Oduah; senator representing Plateau north senatorial district, Jonah Jang; and senator representing Delta north, Peter Nwaboshi.

Most of the listed 'looters' have denied any wrongdoing and threatened to take legal actions against the Federal Government.

Secondus had given Mohammed an ultimatum of 48 hours to withdraw the list and tender an apology.

Apart from the PDP, other critics have also accused the President Muhammadu Buhari of being selective in its anti-corruption fight.

