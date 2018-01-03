Home > News > Local >

Fayose slams Buhari's silence on Fulani herdsmen attacks in Benue

Benue Massacre Fayose slams Buhari for silence over Fulani herdsmen terror

The governor questioned why the president has been reluctant to act against the notorious herdsmen.

Fayose slams Buhari's silence on Fulani herdsmen attacks in Benue play

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's silence over the death of 50 people killed in Tiv communities in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The marauding Fulani herdsmen carried out the devastating attacks in Guma Local Government Area and Logo LGA of the state between Sunday, December 31, 2017 and Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Buhari condemns "wicked" attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Benue play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@GarShehu)

 

In a scathing message posted on his Twitter account (@GovAyoFayose) on Wednesday, December 3, Fayose criticised the president's silence over the numerous attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen in the country over the past few years.

He posted, "I am deeply sad about the killings going on in Benue State. When will these killings by Fulani herdsmen stop? When is President Buhari going to act? Isn't the silence of the President suggestive?"

 

Many residents of Benue had also taken to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the savage attacks and called on the president to act on the terror of the herdsmen or resign from his position.

Protesters in Benue charge Buhari to act on 50 killed by Fulani herdsmen play

Protesters in Benue charge President Muhammadu Buhari to end the terror of Fulani herdsmen

(Twitter/@SolomonAmande)

Ortom blames FG for negligence

On Tuesday, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, who is from Guma LGA, had also blamed the Federal Government for the incident.

While speaking to journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, the governor said the attack was successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the herdsmen.

The governor said the state had notified the Federal Government of the threat of the herdsmen after they vowed to resist the state's anti-grazing bill.

He said, "You would recall that I made official reports to the federal government about the intended invasion of Benue State by these herdsmen who claimed that they would resist the (Anti-Grazing) law. I have never seen where people would come out with this level of impunity.

"This is unfortunate; we are living in a country that is presumed to be our own. Security agencies in this country had been aware of the impending attacks and what you are seeing here is just a tip of the iceberg.

"The federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari must rise and give us protection to show that we are truly citizens of this country.

"Though we will continue to urge our people to be law abiding, there is a limit to what we can bear. This is not fair, it is not right and certainly unacceptable."

