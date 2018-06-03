Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady loses her job for criticising Buhari administration

Only In Nigeria Criticising Osinbajo, wife online reportedly costs lady her job

According to the reports, the office based Opukiri's dismissal on public service rule (PSR) 030407, which defines 'false claims against government officials' as a serious misconduct.

  • Published:
Bolouere Opukiri

Bolouere Opukiri

(instagram)
On July 5, 2017, one Bolouere Opukiri described then-Acting President Osinbajo as ‘a novice’ for travelling out of the country at a time President Muhammadu Buhari was receiving medical treatment in London and tension was flaring between the executive and the legislature.

This was one of many tweets against the Buhari administration that may have led to the loss of her job.

ALSO READ: Why Seun Kuti Should Never Emulate 2face Idibia

Premium Times reports that the presidential amnesty office, where Ms Opukiri worked at the media unit, claimed that her abuse of ‘government official’ was a threat to national security and dismissed her.

Bolouere Opukiri play

Bolouere Opukiri

(instagram)

 

They claimed that her dismissal was as recommended by the public service rules.

Speaking with Premium Times, Opukiri said that her dismissal was a violation of her right to free expression which is listed in the Constitution, vowing to challenge it in the court.

Opukiri's latter of dismissal also claimed that she made ‘false claims’ against a ‘government official’ in her July 5 tweet, adding that the claims were ‘prejudicial to state security” and also “inimical to the image of the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger-Delta Affairs.”

According to the reports, the office based Opukiri's dismissal on public service rule (PSR) 030407, which defines ‘false claims against government officials’ as a serious misconduct for which an employee should be dismissed as the ultimate penalty.

play

 

Other tweets Opukiri shared was a shade thrown at Mrs Buhari for challenging some ‘hyenas’ and ‘jackals’ within Buhari’s inner circle.

Her tweet also suggested that Ms Buhari might not be as ‘classy’ as former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

Premium Times reports that the two tweets and other similar rants against Buhari administration figures were reportedly compiled by some petitioners and sent to the presidency.

Presidency says, ‘President won’t fight people who criticise him’

Going by Miss Pukiri's case, the opposite of this statement seems to be the case.

However, it is worthy of note that the Presidency once said that it welcomes criticism from Nigerians and will not fight people who point our flaws in governance.

Ex House Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba accuses Buhari of running one-man show play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

 

The comment was made by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in reaction to criticisms levelled against the president by Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

“This government will not fight people for criticising the present administration led by President Buhari,” Shehu told Punch on Thursday, August 25, 2016.

“This kind of criticism is healthy for our democracy.  One cannot get better without being criticised. I can assure you that this government is listening,” he added.

Sanusi had warned, on Wednesday, August 25, that the Buhari government might make the same mistakes as the Goodluck Jonathan administration if it failed to retrace its steps on some policies.

ALSO READ:Stop blaming Jonathan, retrace your steps –Sanusi tells Buhari

The Emir made the comments while speaking at the 15th meeting of the Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning in Kano State.

