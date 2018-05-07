Buhari to embark on medical trip to UK

news

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the United Kingdom tomorrow, May 8, 2018.

According to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari will be out of the country for four days.

Shehu also revealed that the President’s doctor asked him to come back for a check-up.

The presidential spokesman, in a statement issued on Twitter said “President @MBuhari will tomorrow, Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.

“In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.

“The Doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do. President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th.

“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May.”

Technical stop-over

President Buhari made an unscheduled ‘technical stopover’ in London after his working visit to the United States of America.

This prompted a lot of speculations about the President’s state of health on social media.

In 2017, Buhari spent a total of 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to his doctor.