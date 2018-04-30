Home > News > Local >

Buhari didn't spend Nigeria's money on health trips to London

Buhari President didn't spend Nigeria's money on health trips to London, says minister

The minister said Buhari refused to use taxpayers' money because of his moral uprightness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari didn't spend Nigeria's money on health trips to London play President Muhammadu Buhari (POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari did not use taxpayers' money for his treatment of an undisclosed illness while he was away in the United Kingdom for months in 2017.

The president spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to treat the undisclosed illness, prompting criticism about the taxpayers' money being wasted in medical costs in the foreign country.

While speaking to a crowd recently in a video published by President Buhari's Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Monday, April 30, 2018, Usani claimed the president did not pay for his treatment with taxpayers' money even though it's his right.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani Uguru play

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani Uguru

(today)

 

According to the minister, the president refused to use taxpayers' money because of his moral uprightness.

He said, "President Buhari is such a simple man that even when he does unofficial responsibilities, for fear of misrepresentation of his actions, he would rather sacrifice and urge his friends and well-wishers to sponsor certain things that concern him.

"For instance, you heard about the time he went on medical treatment: no government 10 kobo was used to fund that medical treatment.

"If they had done that, by now, you would have been hearing on social media how many billions were used for his health.

"We know it's a right that he should have enjoyed, but the moral rectitude is what will not allow him do that because he lives by example."

Usani further compared Buhari's administration to those of former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and rated it to be more successful.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Enugu Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-Generalbullet
2 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet
3 Melaye Conflicting details emerge on how Dino escaped from SARS vehiclebullet

Related Articles

Obama Buhari's aide faults ex-US president for lack of support on Boko Haram
Judicial Corruption Judge sends senior Nigerian lawyer to jail for bribery
Fact Check No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at White House
Saraki SP says Nigerian youths will shine if given the opportunity
Ahmed Buhari Why I want to be Nigeria’s president
Buhari In US President arrives Washington DC
Buhari In US SERAP asks Trump to demand looters list from President
Atiku Ex-VP says workers are Nigeria's greatest weapon

Local

Murray-Bruce says Police gassed Melaye before he escaped custody
Melaye Murray-Bruce says Police gassed Senator before he escaped custody
Buhari's aide faults Obama for lack of support on Boko Haram
Obama Buhari's aide faults ex-US president for lack of support on Boko Haram
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Nwobike, has been sent to prison for bribing two judges
Judicial Corruption Judge sends senior Nigerian lawyer to jail for bribery
Court grants interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan's property
Patience Jonathan Court grants interim forfeiture of ex-first lady's property