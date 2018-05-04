Buhari still uses Jonathan's old cars

Home > News > Local >

Buhari has refused to change the fleet he inherited from his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, since 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari is still using cars inherited from former president, Goodluck Jonathan

(NAN)
President Muhammadu Buhari arrived home on Thursday night from his trip to the United States.

Among the photographs capturing the tempered homecoming reception, were several showing the car that took the president home in Aso Villa.

A closer look shows that the black Mercedes Benz Maybach  is old, the colour  is devoid of any sheen and there are scratches at the back bumper. Even the tyres appear to have seen better days.

NAN.ng learnt President Buhari has refused to change the fleet he inherited from his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, since 2015.

In 2016, the president, who had cut his salary by 50 per cent,  struck out a move to spend N400 million on new cars for him. The money was to be used to buy five new armoured Mercedes Benz S-600 (V222) cars.

NAN learnt the President believes the cars passed on to him, can still last another 10 years, thus helping the nation conserve scarce funds.

No wonder, the Buhari government, as  Vice President Osinbajo has said repeatedly, is doing much more with the nation's financial resources, despite the declining income.

This is in sharp contrast with the profligate Jonathan years, when oil at a stage was selling at $140 a barrel and the nation became poorer for it.

