Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari says he recognised June 12 to heal Nigeria

June 12 Buhari says he recognised MKO Abiola, others to heal Nigeria

Buhari urged Nigerians to accept the recognition in good faith.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari said he finally recognised the events of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and its major actors to heal Nigeria of its festering wound.

The president said this after he officially conferred the post-humous title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late Chief MKO Abiola on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

At the investiture ceremony which took place at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, Buhari urged Nigerians to accept the recognition in good faith.

He said, "Our decision to recognise and honour June 12 and its actors is in the national interest. It is aimed at starting a national healing process and reconciliation of the 25-year festering wound caused by the annulment of the June 12 elections. I earnestly invite all Nigerians across all our national divide to accept it in good faith.

"Our action today is to bury the negative side of June 12; the side of ill-feelings, hate, frustation and agony. What we're doing is celebrating and appreciating the positive side of June 12.

"It's a June 12 which reinstates democracy and freedom. It's a June 12 that overcomes our various divides and the June 12 that producess unity and national cohesion. This is the June 12 we're celebrating today and we'll nuture it to our next generations."

Buhari apologises to MKO Abiola's family for his death

The president further apologised to the family of the late Abiola, on behalf of the federal government, for his death in the struggle to hold on to his mandate.

Buhari said, "Accordingly, on behalf of the federal government, I tender the nation's apology to the family of late MKO Abiola who got the highest votes and to those that lost their loved ones in the course of June 12 struggle."

At the end of his speech, the president asked everyone in the Conference Hall to stand for a one-minute silence in honour of MKO Abiola and all those who lost their lives in the aftermaths of the annulled election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet
2 Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjobullet
3 Opeyemi Bamidele Ex-lawmaker shot during Fayemi’s rally flown abroad...bullet

Related Articles

June 12 Buhari officially confers GCFR title on MKO Abiola
June 12 The Epetedo declaration that killed MKO Abiola
June 12 Babangida's annulment speech that denied MKO Abiola the Nigerian presidency
Atiku Let June 12 inspire promotion of democratic principles - Ex-VP
Nnanna Vanguard investigates board chairman who called Yorubas 'sophisticated morons'
June 12 Obasanjo has always felt inferior to MKO Abiola, claims daughter
June 12 MKO Abiola gave his life for Melaye to talk rubbish, says daughter
MKO Abiola IBB has apologised to family about annulment of June 12, 1993 election, says daughter

Local

President Buhari leaves for Morocco Sunday, June 10
June 12 Buhari officially confers GCFR title on MKO Abiola
77-year-old American gets back $110,000 he sent to 'Nigerian' fraudsters 10 years ago
Nigerian Prince Scam American gets back $110,000 he sent to fraudsters 10 years ago
FG declares Friday, Monday, public holidays for Eid -El Fitr
Eid- El Fitr FG declares Friday, Monday, public holidays
Garba Shehu replies Buhari's critics, says June 12 annulment unjust
June 12 The Epetedo declaration that killed MKO Abiola