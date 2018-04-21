Home > News > Local >

Buhari leaves London for Abuja

Buhari President leaves London for Abuja

  Published:
President leaves London for Abuja play

Buhari without a script is an international embarrassment

(POOL/AFP)
President Buhari has left London for Abuja.

This was revealed known in a tweet by the Presidency “President @MBuhari has departed London for Abuja, after participating in #CHOGM2018 and meeting with Prime Minister @theresa_may.”

 

Buhari left Abuja on Monday, April 9, 2018, on an official visit to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May.

While in London, the President also spoke at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, where he described Nigerian youths as Lazy.

ALSO READ: Buhari only said a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy, not all

He said "More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

Atiku dismisses Buhari’s comment

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed Buhari's claim that Nigerian youths sit and do nothing while the government does everything for them.

Atiku said Nigerian youths are hard-working with great entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities that should be nurtured.

A cross section of Nigerians on social media also condemned the President’s comment.

