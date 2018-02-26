news

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has accused President Buhari of dividing Nigeria across religious and ethnic lines.

The PDP chairman said this in an interview with Punch on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

According to him, the Present administration has not been able to fulfil any of its campaign promises.

Secondus also said that the country will be plunged into further crisis if Buhari is allowed to rule for another four year term.

According to him, everyone who worked hard for Buhari to win in 2015, is regretting.

Secondus said “The President may have noticed that Nigerians are eager to end his misrule and that’s why he told the governors of the APC to give him some time before he would make up his mind on 2019.

“The fact, however, is that, allowing President Muhammadu Buhari to rule for another four years as from 2019 will be disastrous for the country and its citizens.

“Buhari promised to fight corruption, he promised to fight insurgency and also revive the economy. That’s good.

“But is the fight against corruption working? Is he not shielding alleged corrupt people in his kitchen cabinet? Are we making progress in the fight against insurgency? Nobody is even talking about the economy because if we have remained where we were in 2015 when he assumed office, it would have been better.

“But now, we are miles in retrogression. Pray, should we continue like this for another four years? Those wishing to campaign for him or asking him to run are doing so not in the interest of the country, but for self-preservation.”

CNN anchor blasts Buhari

CNN correspondent, Isha Sesay on Saturday, February 24, 2018, took a swipe at President Buhari for saying that the kidnap of 105 girls in Dapchi is a national disaster.

The journalist described the incident as a national disgrace.