Home > News > Local >

Buhari’s herdsmen joke to Governor Ortom was very insensitive

Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very insensitive

Buhari joked about herdsmen to Governor Ortom whose State has suffered incessant killings. Really insensitive, cruel joke.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster play President Buhari made a bad joke out of a bad situation during council of state meeting (Presidency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are a few clips making the rounds in the social media space from Thursday’s Council of State meeting at the presidential villa. In one of those clips, President Buhari cracks a joke at the expense of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

“How are your cattle rearers?”, the president asked Ortom in jest, before moving on to the next man on the queue.

In another of those clips, Governor Elrufai of Kaduna State who allegedly demolished the home of a political opponent in Kaduna this week, appears to get a ringing endorsement of some sort from the president.

 

“Allah gafarta mallam ya kake tuka bulldozer (Mallam, why are you riding bulldozers?)”, Buhari says, as laughter permeates the room.

But it is the president’s attempt at humour while addressing Ortom, that this piece is all about.

Poor joke

The president’s aides love to tell everyone who doesn’t want to listen that the sense of humour of their principal is top notch and often on point. They love to infer that he cracks better jokes than Alibaba and ‘I go Dye’ combined.

However, that attempt at a joke with the Benue State Governor should be called what it is—it wasn’t just dry, it was insensitive, tasteless, cruel and ill timed. This particular joke landed with a thud.

For context, Governor Ortom has taken on the Buhari presidency for not doing enough to quell herdsmen killings in Benue. Like everyone else who has a conscience, Ortom has also asked aloud why Buhari hasn’t deemed it necessary to visit Benue after 73 persons allegedly killed by terrorists, were buried in that State in one day.

Buhari (centre) receives a giant Get Well card, in this handout photo taken on August 12 in London, where the Nigerian president has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment for over three months play Buhari gets a 'get well soon card' from his aides in London (Nigerian Presidency/AFP/File)

 

Buhari should be asking about the safety and security of the good people of Benue and not how the herders who have been accused of killing people, are faring.

To now make a joke out of the killings was darn cruel and insensitive from the nation’s Commander-in-Chief. The timing, atrocious.

Heck, Buhari didn’t even visit Benue when floods submerged the State in 2017.

You don’t make jokes out of a crisis or some misfortune. Elrufai’s bulldozer jibe wasn’t funny as well. The one to Ortom wasn’t even remotely so.

Buhari has often been accused of aloofness and being emotionally detached. He’s been accused of not showing up when he should; of not leading from the front like he promised he was going to do. The jury is still out on whether those claims are right on the money or not.

What we do know however is that the president’s sense of humour can be a tad irritating and grating. This week was another example.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 JAMB Snake Maid accused of swallowing N36M says she’s innocentbullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen Crisis Buhari not responsive to Benue's plight, says Suswam
Shehu Sani Senator says Nigeria is becoming a theater of war
Farmers/Herdsmen Buhari warns against reprisal attacks
Buhari PDP accuses President of visiting Nasarawa for dead cows
Pulse List 5 notable events since Obasanjo's letter to Buhari
Obasanjo 12 things we learnt from ex president's letter to Buhari
Buhari President back in Abuja as Osinbajo visits Benue (Photos)
Babangida Read full text of ex Head of State's advice to Buhari
Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not human enough
Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis

Local

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death