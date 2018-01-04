Home > News > Local >

Buhari commissions inland dry port in Kaduna, returns to Abuja

The president has returned to Abuja after commissioning developmental projects in Kaduna.

President Buhari commissions Nigeria's first inland dry port in Kaduna

(Twitter/@GovKaduna)
President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned Nigeria's first inland dry port in Kakuri, Kaduna State, on Thursday, January 4, 2018, before returning to Abuja.

The president commissioned the port after he commissioned 10 new coaches and two additional locomotives at Rigasa train station in Kaduna earlier on Thursday.

The president was accompanied by beaming Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

 

After the ceremony, the president headed back to the Federal Capital Territory.

Samson Toromade

