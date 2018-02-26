news

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration considers the life of every Nigerian and those residing in the country sacred.

The President stated this while receiving the freed University of Maiduguri lecturers and ten police women who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, at the Villa on Monday, February 26, 2018.

President Buhari also directed the nation's security agencies to ensure the safe release of all persons abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

He also ordered the country's security chiefs to speed up surveillance and rescue efforts in ensuring the safe return of the girls abducted by Boko Haram from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The president noted that the rescue mission was slow because of the difficulties government encountered in dealing with two different groups based in two different locations.

Sympathizing with the victims over their ordeal in the hands of their abductors, President Buhari assured them that all efforts will be made to ensure that they reunite with their families and get reintegrated into the society.

President Buhari ordered the management of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to issue discharge certificate to Jumai Ibrahim, one of the ladies who was performing her one-year compulsory National assignment as at the time she was abducted.

Director General, Department of State Service, Lawal Daura said the thirteen rescued persons who were in the custody of the insurgents for several months were released based on negotiations between the Federal Government and the terrorists.

Daura listed some of the conditions for their release to include the release of Boko Haram prisoners without any criminal record, cessation of hostilities on the part of the insurgents in return for temporal stoppage of airstrikes by military Helicopters as well as a possible amnesty for insurgents willing to lay down their arms.

FEC Meeting cancelled

Meanwhile, the Presidency has cancelled this week's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

“This is due to the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin in Abuja,’’ the statement said.