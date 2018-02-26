This is where kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls have been taken to

news

According to a report, students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were abducted by terrorists on Monday, February 19, 2018, have been ferried across the border into Niger Republic.

Daily Post quotes a “credible source” as saying the girls have been split into two groups.

“One group was left in an enclave in northern Borno State, while the other was taken to a village in Niger Republic”, the story says.

The source was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “The girls were ferried across a shallow river and are held in the border town of Duro in Niger Republic.

“The second batch has been moved to Tumbun Gini area of Abadam LGA of Borno.”

Factions

The online newspaper also reports that the schoolgirls were abducted by the Musab Albarnawi faction of Boko Haram.

The Albarnawi faction is loyal to ISIS and operates from the Chad and Niger borders.

It is believed that the Abubakar Shekau faction is in custody of the Chibok girls who were abducted in 2014.

Some of the Chibok girls have regained their freedom following a controversial prisoner swap deal between the Nigerian government and the terrorists.

The Shekau faction operates out of the Sambisa Forest in Borno state, near the Cameroon border.

Islamic State

Boko Haram commenced a blood insurgency against the Nigeria State in 2009.

2.6 million people have been displaced with more than 20,000 people killed whilst the insurgency has lasted.

Boko Haram seeks to carve a hardline Islamic State from Nigeria’s northeast region.

The terrorist sect was founded by Mohammed Yusuf who came to the attention of law enforcement in 2002.

Yusuf died in the custody of law enforcement in 2009. His death gave rise to the bloodthirsty reign of Shekau.

Girls missing

The Nigerian government has disclosed that 110 girls were abducted from Dapchi on the day.

President Buhari has ordered military and police units to rescue the girls as quickly as possible.

Soldiers and air-force personnel have since launched commando-like raids and search missions aimed at rescuing the girls.