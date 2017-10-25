Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram attack military base, kill 8 in Yobe

The attack was confirmed by an army spokesperson, Kayode Ogunsanya, and also by the state's Commissioner of Police, Abdulmaliki Sumonu.

Terror group, Boko Haram has reportedly attacked a military base in Yobe leaving at least eight soldiers killed.

In a report by Premium Times, the suspected Boko Haram gunmen launched an attack on the military base killing military personnel and civilians on Tuesday night, October 24, 2017.

The attack, according to the report, took place at a village called Sasawa in Damaturu Local Government Area.

While the army spokesperson is yet to confirm details on the actual casualty, the police commissioner also said security operatives are working on the details of the attack.

Yes, there was an attack and we repelled it, there was casualty on both sides.” Colonel Ogunsanya, the spokesman of 3-Division Jos, said.

In his words, the Police commissioner had said: “The attack happened on Tuesday night; we are still working on the details.”

It was further reported that soldiers and a civilian was among those killed when the insurgents attacked on Tuesday.

I can authoritatively confirm to you that there was an attack in the early hours of yesterday at Sasawa and eight military personnel, including an officer as well as a civilian, were killed during the raid,” a military source reportedly said.

The source was further quoted as saying the attackers who came with seven gun trucks “overran the military base having taken the soldiers off guard.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, earlier confirmed to journalists that the village was attacked on Tuesday night.

Sasawa is an agrarian community some located 36 km north of Damaturu, the state capital. The village was once under the captivity of Boko Haram before it was liberated by soldiers.

