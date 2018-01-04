Atiku Abubakar :  Former Vice President condemns killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue

news

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday condemned recent killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue and other parts of the country, including the Wednesday early morning suicide bomb attack at Gamboru Mosque in Borno.

The ex-vice president’s stance is in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja.

The office stated that Abubakar described the killings as “ungodly”, adding that “the senseless killings and reprisal blood-letting are unacceptable.”

He also described such killings as throwback to stone age, and a hindrance to the promotion of peace and unity in the country.

Abubakar stressed that the diversity of Nigeria remained one of its strongest points.

He advised leaders at all levels to “promote the things that unite Nigerians rather than those that create divisions.

“That the Almighty in His Wisdom made us a nation of different tongues and tribes; made us Africa’s most populous nation with more than 300 tribes is no accident.

“If well harnessed, our diversity should be our biggest strength.

“There cannot be development when innocent lives are being lost in a seeming endless cycle of attacks and reprisals.

“While we should hold every life as precious, it is more painful that the victims of these attacks are women and youths – the demography that we depend upon to drive development.”

The former vice president urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the New Year to reflect on the needless killings and to live in peace and harmony.

He prayed that God would comfort the bereaved families.