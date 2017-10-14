The health minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole has promised to look into the issues raised about the Aso Rock clinic by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Mrs. Buhari had earlier condemned the management of Aso Rock clinic, saying that it does not have the facilities to treat patients.

The First Lady, who said that the clinic could not treat her when she recently fell ill, revealed that she had to visit a private clinic after she found out the Aso Rock clinic's X-Ray machine was not working.

This is coming on the heels of statement by the State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi, who said that State House medical facility will start charging patients for its services to arrest its financial decline.

Speaking on the issue, Adewole said that the clinic is not under him, but the Presidency.

The minister also said ”But certainly, the revelation by the wife of Mr. President is quite unsettling and I have called the Managing Director of the hospital.

ALSO READ: President's daughter, Zahra says there's no paracetamol, equipment at Villa clinic

”The hospital is not under me but under the Presidency, but as the minister of health, I intervened and I will be visiting the facility to have firsthand knowledge of his challenges.

”I don’t want to make any pronouncements until I have been there and till I hear his side of the story.”

President Muhammadu Buhari recently spent over 90 days in London, where he received treatment for an undisclosed ailment.