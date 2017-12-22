Home > News > Local >

As minister of petroleum, Buhari has failed on the job

Petrol Scarcity As minister of petroleum, Buhari is failing on the job

The blame for the current scarcity of petrol across Nigeria should go to president Buhari and him alone.

  • Published:
As minister of petroleum, Buhari has failed on the job play

President Muhammadu Buhari doubles as Nigeria's petroleum minister

(AIT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Petroleum Minister, President Muhammadu Buhari should be out there on the streets in overalls, boots and helmets; assuring Nigerians that the queues at gas stations will soon disappear, engaging folks on the queues directly, explaining what steps are being taken to plug the supply gap and keeping everyone in the downstream sector on their toes.

It's the job he signed up for.

Instead, the nation’s president has gone characteristically quiet as Nigerians groan and sweat it out at gas stations during what should be a festive season for everyone.

Panic buying

This round of petrol scarcity began in the first week of December. Save for NNPC’s “panic buying” drivel and Lai Mohammed’s “winter” baloney, there’s been no statement in anger; or commitment to killing these queues once and for all, from the presidency.

There may well be countless reasons why the queues have made a return. The petroleum sector is still as corrupt as they come with everyone in the oil value chain just waiting for the perfect opportunity to game the system. There’s also every possibility that petrol is being hoarded by greedy marketers intent on forcing the government to hike pump price of the product.

But these are the reasons why Buhari was elected president and these are some of the problems he swore to eliminate on the campaign trail. Fixing the corruption in the petroleum sector was precisely why Buhari retained the portfolio of petroleum minister for himself.

Taking ownership

For each day that the queues refuse to disappear from gas stations, the president fails at his job. He is the supervising minister here and Commander-in-Chief. The buck stops on his desk and not on the desks of PENGASSAN, independent marketers or the NNPC. This is the president’s job on the line here. He must own the problem. And he must be seen to be owning the problem.

ALSO READ: When petrol scarcity becomes your Christmas gift

The man who wears the cap of petroleum minister has to do more than asking NNPC or government talking heads to speak on his behalf regarding these annoying petrol queues that have long paralysed the economy. He should be front and center on the crisis.

Anything less will amount to a dereliction of duty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity Baru cuts London trip short to address crisis
Fuel Scarcity NNPC warns oil marketers against hoarding as queues return at stations
Fuel scarcity PDP Chieftain urges FG to investigate, sanction cabals
Fuel Scarcity NNPC blames marketers for queues at filling stations
Pulse Opinion When petrol scarcity becomes your Christmas gift
NNPC Corporation says there’s no plan to increase fuel, kerosene price
Price Hike NNPC boss appeals to IPMAN not to go on strike
Fuel Scarcity DPR warns against panic buying, stockpiling of petrol
Goodluck Jonathan 'There was a plot to stop Buhari through military takeover'
Petrol Scarcity Here's why those annoying queues made a return to Lagos

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption