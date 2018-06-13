APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Scandinavia Chapter, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the results of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election for the country to move forward from June 12 issues.

The Chairman of the chapter, Amb. Ayoola Lawal, made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

Lawal, who is also an aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly in the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Constituency in 2019, also commended Buhari for finally putting to rest the issue of June 12 in the history of Nigeria as Democracy Day.

“I personally want to thank President Buhari for this great stride of putting history in its appropriate and rightful place.

“I see the June 12 declaration as Nigeria’s Democracy Day as a missed opportunity for past presidents to rewrite the wrong but he (Buhari) finally put this issue right.

“History will never forget president Muhammadu Buhari for this unequivocal act of leadership and integrity.

“I call on the Buhari-led APC administration to build a groundswell of national consensus to do the needful in this respect and put an end to the June 12 saga.

“I implore president Buhari to finally clear the air on the issue of the 1993 presidential election by calling on the INEC to announce the final results of the election,’’ he said.

Lawal urged the President to include the names of the winners of the election in the list of past presidents and vice presidents of Nigeria for the sake of history.

“In my perspective, very few acts of rewriting the wrongs of our leaders could be considered more inspiring than this act by President Buhari.

“This is another inspiring milestone achieved in the history of modern democracy in Nigeria,’’ he added.

According to him, in May 2014, he was privileged to present an international posthumous award of Democracy Champion to the late father of contemporary democracy in Nigeria, Chief MKO Abiola.

Lawal, who described Abiola as his hero, said that the award was received on behalf of the late MKO by his daughter, Hon. Rinsola Abiola, in Stockholm, Sweden.

He also commended the President for the recognition of late Gani Fawehinmi, a human rights lawyer and Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari on June 6 announced that June 12 would now replace May 29 as Democracy Day, a development that has brought several accolades to the President.

The President also announced a posthumous award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) to Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, among others.