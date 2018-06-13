Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12

MKO Abiola APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12

The Chairman of the chapter, Amb. Ayoola Lawal, made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

  • Published:
APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12 play

Late Chief Abiola was posthumously honoured by President Buhari. Abiola is presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Scandinavia Chapter, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the results of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election for the country to move forward from June 12 issues.

The Chairman of the chapter, Amb. Ayoola Lawal, made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

Lawal, who is also an aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly in the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Constituency in 2019, also commended Buhari for finally putting to rest the issue of June 12 in the history of Nigeria as Democracy Day.

“I personally want to thank President Buhari for this great stride of putting history in its appropriate and rightful place.

“I see the June 12 declaration as Nigeria’s Democracy Day as a missed opportunity for past presidents to rewrite the wrong but he (Buhari) finally put this issue right.

“History will never forget president Muhammadu Buhari for this unequivocal act of leadership and integrity.

“I call on the Buhari-led APC administration to build a groundswell of national consensus to do the needful in this respect and put an end to the June 12 saga.

“I implore president Buhari to finally clear the air on the issue of the 1993 presidential election by calling on the INEC to announce the final results of the election,’’ he said.

Lawal urged the President to include the names of the winners of the election in the list of past presidents and vice presidents of Nigeria for the sake of history.

“In my perspective, very few acts of rewriting the wrongs of our leaders could be considered more inspiring than this act by President Buhari.

“This is another inspiring milestone achieved in the history of modern democracy in Nigeria,’’ he added.

According to him, in May 2014, he was privileged to present an international posthumous award of Democracy Champion to the late father of contemporary democracy in Nigeria, Chief MKO Abiola.

Lawal, who described Abiola as his hero, said that the award was received on behalf of the late MKO by his daughter, Hon. Rinsola Abiola, in Stockholm, Sweden.

He also commended the President for the recognition of late Gani Fawehinmi, a human rights lawyer and Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari on June 6 announced that June 12 would now replace May 29 as Democracy Day, a development that has brought several accolades to the President.

The President also announced a posthumous award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) to Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet
2 Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjobullet
3 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet

Related Articles

June 12 President Buhari confers national honour on Ayu, Ebute, Anekwe
June 12 Lagos Government unveils new MKO Abiola statue
June 12 Soyinka tells Buhari it's impossible to honour Abiola and praise Abacha
MKO Abiola Let’s consolidate on June 12 unity – Gov. Ahmed
June 12 Abiola’s family, civil societies, urge Buhari to end poverty
June 12 President Buhari has brought healing, reconciliation to Nigeria – Hafsat Abiola
Muiz Banire APC chieftain says most politicians seek offices for gain not service

Local

President Buhari says corruption, single biggest menace to Africa’s development
Buhari President says corruption, single biggest menace to Africa’s development
President Buhari appoints new heads for federal agencies
Buhari President appoints new heads for federal agencies
Let’s consolidate on June 12 unity – Gov. Ahmed
MKO Abiola Let’s consolidate on June 12 unity – Gov. Ahmed
Have mercy, prisons are congested, Dariye begs court
Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs court