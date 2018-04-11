Home > News > Local >

2 Boko Haram suspects walk free due to FG's poor conduct

Boko Haram 2 suspects walk free due to FG's poor conduct

Justice Nyako knocked the federal government for lack of diligent prosecution.

  • Published:
2 Boko Haram suspects walk free due to FG's poor conduct play The suspects were arrested over five years ago (AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged two men suspected of having links to terrorist group, Boko Haram, due to the government's poor prosecutorial conduct.

The two men, Ibrahim Ahmed and Sani Argungu were set free by Justice Binta Nyako on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, Justice Nyako knocked the federal government for lack of diligent prosecution as they have been unable to call any witnesses in the case.

She said, "The defendants have been in custody with no trial because the prosecution cannot bring its witnesses to court. So, I discharge the defendants and the suit is hereby struck out."

Ahmed had been in detention since 2013 while Argungu had been in detention since 2012, both for alleged links to Boko Haram.

Ahmed, who used to work as a security guard at the Sokoto Government House, was alleged to have been responsible for giving passage to Boko Haram members.

Despite setting both suspects free, Justice Nyako told them they could still be retried before the court whenever the prosecution was able to get its witnesses to attend court. She warned them not to associate with anybody of questionable character.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Pulse Opinion There's something Buhari isn't telling us about his...bullet
3 Buhari Presidency reveal plans to disrupt President's London staybullet

Related Articles

In Nigeria Buhari's re-election bid kicks off presidential race
Boko Haram Army nabs sect's bomb expert in Gombe
In Borno Nigeria, Niger air forces launch coordinated air strikes on Boko Haram terrorists
In Nigeria 14 hurt in new fires at camp for displaced people
In Borno NAF Special Forces foil suicide bombing attempt at Uni Maid
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Boko Haram Troops rescue 149 persons, kill 3 insurgents
$1b Security Fund Saraki kicks against Buhari’s approval

Local

The Nigeria Custom Service has made great leaps in 2017.
In Lagos Customs intercepts 10 trailer loads of rice, other contraband worth N1.6bn
PDP accuses FG of hiring clergymen to endorse Buhari
Buhari 'Arewa' pastor who visited President says he was deceived
N-Power Group wants FG to offer permanent appointment to beneficiaries
The NDLEA reportedly discovered 82 bags of Indian Hemp hidden in a ceiling at the residence of a former corps member.
NDLEA Agency seizes 3,892kg of hard drugs in Oyo