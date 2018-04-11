2 Boko Haram suspects walk free due to FG's poor conduct

news

The Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged two men suspected of having links to terrorist group, Boko Haram, due to the government's poor prosecutorial conduct.

The two men, Ibrahim Ahmed and Sani Argungu were set free by Justice Binta Nyako on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, Justice Nyako knocked the federal government for lack of diligent prosecution as they have been unable to call any witnesses in the case.

She said, "The defendants have been in custody with no trial because the prosecution cannot bring its witnesses to court. So, I discharge the defendants and the suit is hereby struck out."

Ahmed had been in detention since 2013 while Argungu had been in detention since 2012, both for alleged links to Boko Haram.

Ahmed, who used to work as a security guard at the Sokoto Government House, was alleged to have been responsible for giving passage to Boko Haram members.

Despite setting both suspects free, Justice Nyako told them they could still be retried before the court whenever the prosecution was able to get its witnesses to attend court. She warned them not to associate with anybody of questionable character.