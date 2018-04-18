FG to auction N90bn bonds

The offer circular obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that it would sell N30 billion of a five-year new issue maturing in April 2023.
The offer circular obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that it would sell N30 billion of a five-year new issue maturing in April 2023 at an undisclosed rate.
It would also sell N30 billion seven-year re-opening bond to mature in March 2025 at 13.53 per cent and another N30 billion 10-year re-opening bond at 13.98 per cent to mature in Feb. 2028.
Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit.