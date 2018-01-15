Home > News > Business >

CBN injects $210m into foreign exchange market

CBN Apex bank injects $210m into foreign exchange market

Isaac Okorafor said that 100 million dollars was offered to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

  • Published:
Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor play

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

(Naija News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected another 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to meet customers’ requests in various segments.

Giving a breakdown of the intervention, the bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor on Monday in Abuja said that 100 million dollars was offered to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

He said that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of 55 million dollars.

Also, customers requiring foreign exchange for tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others were allocated the sum of 55 million dollars.

Okorafor said also that bidders who made bids in the wholesale window would receive value for the bids on Tuesday.

He reassured the public that the CBN would continue to intervene in the interbank foreign exchange market in line with its resolve to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.

According to him, the steps taken so far by the CBN in forex management had yielded many positive results, particularly as it had to do with reduction in the country’s import bills and accretion to its foreign reserves.

It will be recalled that the CBN last Friday, intervened in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to the tune of 262.5 million dollars, to cater for requests in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors.

Meanwhile, the naira continued its stability in the FOREX market, exchanging at an average of N360 to a dollar in the Bureau De Change segment of the market.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 MMM Platform set to launch its own cryptocurrencybullet
2 Dangote 3 Nigerian billionaires make Forbes 2018 rich listbullet
3 In Turkey Country unveils route of 45 km 'Istanbul Canal'bullet

Related Articles

CBN Apex bank injects $210m into currency market
Forex CBN lifts market with $210m
Forex Naira sells at N362.5 per dollar at parallel market
Chris Nemedia Expert says more productivity, FX will reduce inflation rate
Forex Naira closes at N360.16/$ at investor’s window
CBN Apex bank injects $195M forex intervention
Forex CBN strengthens market stability with $195m
CBN Apex bank maintains market liquidity with $195m
Godwin Emefiele CBN threatens to sanction banks without Forex sales point
Naira Currency depreciates against dollar

Business

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina
Mr Ebrima Faai Nigeria is largest shareholder in AfDB with portfolio of $6bn – official
A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said.
In Lesotho World's fifth largest diamond discovered
Telcom firm denies buying 9mobile
Globacom Telecom firm denies buying 9mobile
This is how Dangote made N360 billion in 2017
Dangote This is how billionaire made N360 billion in 2017