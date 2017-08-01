Service Chiefs land in Maiduguri on Osinbajo's orders

Home > Local >

Osinbajo Service Chiefs land in Maiduguri on Acting President's orders

Their arrival in the Borno state capital is in compliance with the directive of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo

L-R: Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff ; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

(Channels TV)

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar, have landed in Maiduguri on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Their arrival in the Borno state capital is in compliance with the directive of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo who asked that all service chiefs move back to the command centre of the ongoing war against the Boko Haram insurgency.

This is done with the aim of putting a stop to the recent spate of bold attacks by the terrorist group that culminated in the death of over 69 people last week when an oil exploration team was attacked in an ambush in the Mugumeri area of Borno.

The directive was revealed by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, while he was fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Osinbajo on Thursday, July 27.

The meeting was also attended by Admiral Ekwe Ite-Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); Gen. Olonisakin, Lt.-Gen. Buratai, and Air Vice Marshal Abubakar.

It was also agreed at the meeting to get more surveillance devices, cameras and other vital security gadgets that will be help Nigerian troops in the war against the terrorists.

