Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, August 3, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Boko Haram strikes again, kills seven in Adamawa community

Boko Haram insurgents in the early hours of yesterday attacked Miltho village in Madagali Local Council of Adamawa State, killing seven people.

Osinbajo, DSS warn Nigerians to desist from hate speeches

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to desist from utterances that would bring chaos and anarchy to the country, saying Nigerians must respect each other in their conversations and interactions to foster national unity.

IMF cautions CBN against funding government spending

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), one of the Bretton Woods monetary institutions with a focus on global economy, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against continuous interventions in the country’s move to address her infrastructural challenges.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

AGF Malami, Magu head for showdown over high-profile cases

Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, may clash with Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, following alleged breach of the rules in the latter’s prosecutions, especially in high profile cases.

Kanu to Osinbajo: Withdraw all charges against me

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, tackled the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for declaring the Biafran agitation unconstitutional.

FG approves N39.17bn for supply of electricity meters to Gencos

THE Federal Government yesterday approved the sum of N39.17 billion for the supply of electricity meters to the Electricity Generation Companies, Gencos.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Analysts react as IMF says threats to Nigeria’s economic recovery high

The International Monetary Fund has predicted that the Nigerian economy will be out of recession this year with growth of 0.8 per cent though it says risks to the recovery remain high.

N243bn Paris Club refund: ICPC to release report on states in two weeks

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission will, in the next two weeks, release a report on the state governments’ spending of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund, The PUNCH has learnt.

Soldier kills Ogun motorcyclist for shunning him

A power-drunk soldier, Abiola Odedeji, has brought sorrow to the family of an okada rider (commercial motorcyclist), a resident of Agbado, Ogun State.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

You Are Appointment Seekers, Osinbajo Tells Protesters of Marginalisation

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday took a swipe at those complaining about the marginalisation of their ethnic groups, saying they were opportunists seeking political appointments.

IMF: Nigeria’s Economy Remains Challenging Despite Signs of Relief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared that Nigeria’s economic backdrop remains challenging, despite some signs of relief in the first half of 2017.

Energy-starved Nigeria Plans to Extend Gas Supply to Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria will extend gas supplies from its Escravos region in the Niger Delta all the way to Cote d’Ivoire through the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

MTN’s return to profit masks hard times in Nigeria’s telecom sector

MTN will announce that it has returned to profit today, Thursday, 3 August, for the first six months of the year ending June 2017, according to a statement filed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

IMF says 0.8% growth not enough to reduce Nigeria’s poverty rate

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Nigeria which ended this week has said the country’s anaemic growth rate is unlikely to put a dent in poverty or rising unemployment.

Recession weakens purchasing power of Nigerians

This is not the best times for retailers and shopping mall owners, as they continue to grapple with dropping sales revenue due to the weakening purchasing power of Nigerians.