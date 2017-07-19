Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, July 19, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Wednesday, July 19, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

37 feared killed in fresh Southern Kaduna crisis

At least 37 people are feared killed and many others seriously injured in fresh crisis that broke out in Kajuru Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna.

PDP may extend tenure of Makarfi’s caretaker committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to hold a special convention in Abuja on August 12, 2017.

MASSOB gives August as deadline for Igbo mass return

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared August as the deadline for the mass return of Igbo living in the North to beat the Arewa youths’ quit notice.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Insecurity: Lagos govt cancels vacation classes

Worried by rising kidnap and rape cases across the state, Lagos State Government has introduced measures during this vacation to forestall any possible ugly situation that may arise in public schools.

Southern Kaduna killings: Senate rejects panel report

THE Senate yesterday rejected an interim report on Southern Kaduna crises and other parts of the county over what it described as very poor recommendations by the committee.

Dogara raises alarm, as Nigerians spend $5bn annually on generators

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said it is unacceptable that Nigerians spend $5 billion on generators annually.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Paris Club refund: States get N243.7bn

The Federal Government has released N243.79bn as the second tranche of Paris Club Refund to the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory.

Sheriff: PDP orders Makarfi to raise disciplinary panel

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, on Tuesday, agreed to set up a Standing Disciplinary Committee for its erring members.

LASG to connect Ikorodu with Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos State Government says it has started the “long awaited road project,” which will connect the Agric area of Ikorodu to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through the Arepo area of Ogun State.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

In Second Tranche, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano Get Highest Paris Club Refunds

Of the N243.8 billion released on Monday by the federal government to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the second tranche of Paris Club refunds, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano and Rivers got N10 billion each, making the five states the highest recipients of the refunds for over-deductions on Paris and London Club Loans and multilateral debts between 1995 and 2002.

INEC Tackles Judge over Melaye's Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has written to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, asking him to ensure that the court does not obstruct the commission in the performance of its statutory duties.

PDP to Hold Non-elective Convention August 12

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved August 12 as date for its non-elective convention.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigeria’s steel sector comes alive despite failed Ajaokuta

Privately owned steel companies are pumping billions of naira into building new plants, as the need for housing, road and bridge construction expand in the country.

NDDC cancels 600 projects worth N200bn

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will cancel 600 projects worth N200 billion, to reduce its N1.3 trillion inherited liabilities, Nsima Ekere, the managing director and chief executive officer, told BusinessDay in an interview in Port Harcourt on Monday, July 17, 2017.

Dangote, Peterside to spearhead review of investment policies, incentives

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, alongside Atedo Peterside, has been designated to spearhead the review of investment policies and incentives for Nigeria, which is struggling to attract more investments and strengthen its industrial sector.