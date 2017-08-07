Home > Local >

Protesters in Abuja demand President's return or resignation

Protesters in Abuja demand President's return or resignation

The group marched from Unity Fountain in the Federal Capital Territory down to the Presidential Villa.

Protesters of the Our Mumu Don Do movement, led by Charly Boy, protested against President Muhammadu Buhari's continued absence from the country in Abuja on Monday, August 7, 2017.

The group marched from Unity Fountain in the Federal Capital Territory down to the Presidential Villa.

The group demanded that the absentee president, who left the country 92 days ago, should return home soon or resign from his position. The protest ended a little after noon.

President Buhari left the country on May 7 to resume treatment in London for an undisclosed illness, leaving Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in charge of the country's affairs.

77 days after he left the country, pictures of him finally surfaced online when he met with state governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on July 23, at the Abuja House in London.

Since then, he has met with another delegation of Nigerian governors, as well as the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Friday, August 4.

The president and his team have insisted that his return is imminent, but there has been no confirmed date.

