Buhari says, "I am making good progress"

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, who, last week, called on all Muslims and Christians in Guinea to remember the Nigerian President in their prayers.

In a press release signed by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president expressed his gratitude for the gesture and assured Conde that he was getting better.

In the letter dated July 24, 2017, Buhari wrote, "I thank you for your kind and thoughtful action in organising nationwide prayers for my good health. It is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure.

"Your Excellency will be pleased to hear that I am making good progress, and as soon as the doctors advise, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery."

The press release also stated that the two Africans had earlier talked in a phone conversation.

President Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 to resume treatment in London for an undisclosed illness.

On Sunday, July 23, pictures emerged of the president sitting down at a table to have lunch with governors from his All Progressives Congress (APC) party.