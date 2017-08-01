Home > Local >

Pat Utomi calls Biafra Zionist Federation a 'distraction'

Pat Utomi Biafra Zionist appointment 'is a distraction'

Prof. Utomi has called for focus on more important issues than the group's brand of agitation.

  • Published:
Former Presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi play

Former Presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi

(Daily Post)

Nnamdi Kanu Group threatens to cause chaos if IPOB leader is arrested
Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeria
Nnamdi Kanu No election will hold in South-East in 2019 – IPOB leader says
Nnamdi Kanu I will die installing Biafra – IPOB leader says
Nnamdi Kanu Anambra people are under my control – IPOB leader says
Maroko 27 years after, the ghost of the oppressed has refused to rest in peace
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader ‘chased’ from Anambra traditional ruler’s house
In Enugu Biafran War bomb recovered by Police on farmland
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi has dismissed the declaration of an independent Biafran country by the Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) that named him as Foreign Minister, labelling it as a distraction.

On Monday, July 31, 2017, the Biafran group's self-appointed President of Biafra, Benjamin Onwuka, announced that Biafra's secession from Nigeria will take effect from August 1, 2017 to mark their independence.

He went ahead to announce several key interim government positions, that included Prof. Utomi as Foreign Minister.

Barr. Benjamin Onwuka play

Barr. Benjamin Onwuka

(Daily Post)

 

When contacted by Pulse Nigeria for his reaction to the appointment, Prof. Utomi laughed before calling the act a distraction from real issues in the country.

According to him, "There are so many distractions in this country. Please, let's focus on important things."

ALSO READ: Utomi, Soludo, Jerry Gana make list of interim govt

While making the announcement yesterday, Onwuka declared, "I am the President of Biafra; we have formed an interim government that will be in place till the next 30 days.

"The interim government will take off tomorrow, August 1 and last till August 31, 2017, that is 30 days.

Other people that he named in the interim government includes: Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Biafra, Prof. Jerry Gana as Minister of Transport, Labaran Maku as Minister of Aviation, and Mrs. Aruma Oteh as Minister of Finance.

Others are: Amarachi Ubani as Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo as Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Mrs. Mary Okafor as Minister of Trade and Industry, Benny Lar as Secretary to the Government of the Republic, Gabriel Oluwole Osagie as Minister of Education, Prof Barth Nnaji as  Minister of Energy, and Philip Effiong Jnr. as Minister of Health.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
3 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet

Local

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
In Kwara Govt reveals why banks make deductions from LG allocation
Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Osinbajo, Nana Akufo-Addo Nigeria's Acting President receives Ghanaian President in Abuja
Buhari meets governors in London
Buhari Ortom says governors advised President to take his time
Bring Back Our Girls group marches to Aso Rock on August 22, 2016
BBOG Group tasks FG over release of 133 abducted schoolgirls