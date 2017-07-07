Home > Local >

Nasarawa gov earmarks N1.7B for erosion control



The Nasarawa state government has earmarked N1.7 billion for the control of gully erosion in Lafia, the state capital and its environs.

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura said this on Thursday while inspecting the devastation caused by flood and gully erosion at Tudun-Kauri and Angwan-Sha’u communities within Lafia metropolis.

He said that part of government’s effort to curb the menace of flooding gully erosion was the construction of canals and 60 by 60 drainage, which work had been scheduled to start in August this year.

Al-Makura said that the policy thrust of the administration since the beginning of the year was to embark on the physical planning of urban cities across the state, adding that government would not relent in that direction.

He described the erosion devastation in the communities as worrisome that required urgent intervention, adding that so many households had been rendered homeless.

Al-Makura said that given the enormity of the disaster, the state government had already made far reaching agreements with some agencies responsible for ecological issues to effect quick intervention.

He charged residents, especially those in flood prone areas to desist from indiscriminate waste disposal capable of blocking water channels.

