Buhari :  President calls Aregbesola, sympathises with him over mother's death

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola over the death of his mother, Saratu Aregbesola.

Buhari described the deceased as "a great woman who was the pillar of discipline to her children."

The President, who is recuperating in London, expressed his condolences to Aregbesola in a telephone conversation on Thursday, August 3, Garba Shehu, a Presidential aide, disclosed on Twitter.

Buhari said the Governor's mother contributed immeasurably to the building of a respectable pedigree for her family by raising disciplined and humble children like Rauf Aregbesola.

Mrs Aregbesola, 84, died in Ilesha, her hometown, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, 2017.