Home > Local >

Buhari :  President calls Aregbesola, sympathises with him over mother's death

Buhari President calls Aregbesola, sympathises with him over mother's death

Buhari described the deceased as "a great woman who was the pillar of discipline to her children."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola play

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola

(@raufaregbesola/Twitter)

Abiola Ajimobi Gov commiserates with Aregbesola over mother’s death
Buhari 'Don't believe reports of advance team flying to Nigeria to receive president'
Aregbesola Osun pensioners stage another protest against Governor
Aregbesola Tinubu, Bisi Akande pay Osun Governor condolence visit (PHOTOS)
Tinubu APC National Leader commiserates with Aregbesola over mother's death
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola over the death of his mother, Saratu Aregbesola.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with a delegation of Nigerian governors in Abuja House, London play

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with a delegation of Nigerian governors in Abuja House, London

(Twitter/NGRPresident)
 

Buhari described the deceased as "a great woman who was the pillar of discipline to her children."

The President, who is recuperating in London, expressed his condolences to Aregbesola in a telephone conversation on Thursday, August 3, Garba Shehu, a Presidential aide, disclosed on Twitter.

Buhari said the Governor's mother contributed immeasurably to the building of a respectable pedigree for her family by raising disciplined and humble children like Rauf Aregbesola.

ALSO READ: Aregbesola's late mother laid to rest (PHOTOS)

Mrs Aregbesola, 84, died in Ilesha, her hometown, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
3 Saraki Why we rejected Magu as EFCC Chairman - Senate Presidentbullet

Local

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan How policemen looted ex-president's house, buyer of the stolen items speaks
Ayodele Fayose
Fayose I'm running for Presidency in 2019, not as Atiku's vice - Governor says
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, speaking at an African International Film Festival in Lagos (NAN photo)
Lai Mohammed FG grants `Pioneer Status’ to creative industry
Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola Osun pensioners stage another protest against Governor