Aregbesola :  Osun Governor's late mother laid to rest (PHOTOS)

A statement by the Osun government said the deceased was hard working and industrious, and famous throughout Ijesaland and beyond for her trade in kola nuts.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola's mother laid to rest on August 1, 2017, in Ilesha, Osun State. play

Governor Rauf Aregbesola's mother laid to rest on August 1, 2017, in Ilesha, Osun State.

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola's late mother has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Madam Saratu Aregbesola, 84, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, 2017, and was later laid to rest in her home town, Ilesha.

A statement signed by the Governor's media aide, Sola Fasure, said the fidau prayers will hold on August 3 and 8, 2017.

The statement added:

"Mama left a remarkable legacy as a faithful wife, loving mother, community leader of no mean repute, leading kola nuts trader and a devout Muslim. She gave her very best to the service of Allah SWT in regular Asalatu as well as leadership of many Islamic charity organizations, kola nuts traders association and other women groups.

"Mama was kind-hearted and generous of spirit and of her substance. She freely gave of her fountain of wisdom.  She was hard working and industrious, and famous throughout Ijesaland and beyond for her trade in kola nuts. This earned her the accolade of Iya Olobi.

"In the care of the home and family, the children in particular, Mama was strong, astute and veritable in her support and cooperation for her late husband, Alhaji Rufai Aregbesola, whose expansive business concerns and commitment put to great service Mama's virtues and versatility.

"Mama will be sorely missed, especially when we cast to memory how well she played her motherly role behind one of her sons, AbdulRauf, in his quest to be governor and through his two successive terms up till date."

See photos from the burial below:

