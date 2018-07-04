news

The importance of going on dates and staying connected has been well explained in a previous Pulse article here.

To keep your relationship on a level that ensures the unbroken emotional connection between you and your partner, you cannot overlook dating as a bonding tool. You can never underrate the importance of spending time together alone; experiencing the world around you together.

If you have ever wondered what the ideal amount of dating is for your relationship, the tips below, given by relationship and marriage experts, provide a framework that can be worked with.

1. In the beginning

At this stage, everything is lovey-dovey and you’ll likely be all over each other, wanting to see each other as much as possible. You will be eager, in those early days, to just spend all the time in the world together and that’s exactly what you should do.

To keep the growth on the up-and-up, seeing each other often is the main goal, according to Michela Hattabaugh, an American matchmaker in Chicago.

"Set aside time for a regular date night once a week so you can continue to get to know each other, it doesn't need to be fancy, especially at only one month in.

I recommend saving 'fancy' date nights for celebrations such as birthdays, promotions, or finishing a huge project at work at this stage," she tells Elite Daily.

2. Six months in

At six months, the honeymoon phase, as described above would have probably ended.

At this stage, according to Hattabaugh, "you've gotten to know each other better and it is ok if the amount of date nights decreases a bit."

Regardless of this familiarity, you should still not stop treating yourselves as much as what feels right for your relationship.

The "right" amount here is simply however many feels good to both of you.

3. One year

"At least once a year a couple should plan on vacationing together to allow them to rekindle the romance by reconnecting to one another on an intimate basis," says Alexis Nicole White, an author and relationship expert.

As for date nights after a couple has reached the one year mark, spontaneity should become a part of the affair.

"This is a great time to incorporate a 'surprise' date night for no specific reason," says Hattabaugh.

4. Two-four years

"Within two to four years, I would recommend twice a year of special [romantic] events," suggests White.

But [also] incorporate a monthly date night outside of the house, family, and work-related events."

“Two to four years with one person is a long time, and at this point you both are likely to have had moments of boredom with one another.

“So, putting in effort toward special occasions and just-because dates becomes an important part of long-term relationship maintenance.”

5. Five years and above

Being with the same person for five years and more is a feat that may sound insignificant unless you have experienced how it feels to maintain a healthy relationship for that long.

For couples who have kept things together up till this stage, the key to happiness is to look for new ways to keep things fresh.

"Actively learning something new about your partner or creating new experiences is an important part of any relationship, regardless of the stage or length," Tyler Turk, CEO and founder of Crated With Love, tells Elite Daily.

At this stage, "’fancy' dinners or romantic rendezvous are more important than ever."

"They give you a chance to ignore the world, and focus on each other, and offer a much needed moment to grow closer together," explains Turk.

There are no water-tight rules on how to go about this, especially as a relationship is meant to be patterned to suit the two people in it, and not necessarily any other person. But if you ever need tips on how to keep the dating habit alive in your relationship as the years progress, this is an advisable way to go about it.