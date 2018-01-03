news

Theirs was a love story that captured the heart of a nation and just when we thought we had seen it all, Africa Magic brings The Wellingtons, coming soon to a screen near you.

From their surprise engagement to their beautiful Introduction we have followed their wedding journey and celebrated their love alongside their family and friends. We watching as their explosive and thrilling Traditional wedding unfolded and took over social media for the day and we shed a tear during the final leg in Cape Town, South Africa .

Just when we thought we had seen all there was to see, Africa Magic shows us that there is much more in store.

Meet...The Wellingtons.

Africa Magic is taking us truly behind the scenes to witness the tears, the laughter, the drama and the triumph of Banky and Adesua's story.

We cannot wait to watch!