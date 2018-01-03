Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Banky and Adesua :  The Wellingtons are coming to a screen near you

Banky and Adesua The Wellingtons are coming to a screen near you

The nation's favourite couple are coming to TV

  • Published: , Refreshed:
banky and adesua play (Newspeakonline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Theirs was a love story that captured the heart of a nation and just when we thought we had seen it all, Africa Magic brings The Wellingtons, coming soon to a screen near you.

From their surprise engagement to their beautiful Introduction we have followed their wedding journey and celebrated their love alongside their family and friends. We watching as their explosive and thrilling Traditional wedding unfolded and took over social media for the day and we shed a tear during the final leg in Cape Town, South Africa.

Just when we thought we had seen all there was to see, Africa Magic shows us that there is much more in store.

Meet...The Wellingtons.

Yass!!! The Wellington#emo#4oCZ##s are coming to TV!!

A post shared by The_CommentSection NG ( TCS ) (@the_commentsection) on

Africa Magic is taking us truly behind the scenes to witness the tears, the laughter, the drama and the triumph of Banky and Adesua's story.

We cannot wait to watch!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 For Couples 5 big mistakes people make when choosing a spousebullet
2 Brian McKnight American R&B star is engaged!bullet
3 New Year 10 relationship tips that’ll secure your happiness all year...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk The Banky and Adesua Effect
Adesua Etomi, Banky W The best of family & friends at couple's introduction ceremony
Banky W, Adesua Etomi, #BAAD2017 Sneak peek into couple's white wedding in South Africa

Relationships & Weddings

Weddings vendors can improve in 2018, and he should.
Pulse Weddings 5 things vendors need to get right in 2018
To be totally open with boo or not.
Relationship Wednesday Should I tell my partner when I'm attracted to someone else?
A lovely couple
Husband Material 20 babes tell us qualities of the perfect guy to marry
How to truly discover your sexiness
Relationship Talk My crush finally agrees to a date with me; should I ask her out immediately?