Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, aka Ygritte and Jon Snow from “Game of Thrones” are married!

The movie sweethearts actualized their on-screen romance with a lovely Scottish wedding on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in a church service near the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The bride’s bridal look consisted of a long sleeve ivory lace wedding dress, a white flower crown and cathedral veil alongside a bouquet of white roses. Her father Sebastian Leslie who dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt, escorted her down the aisle.

The celebrity groom wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants.

Other “Game of Thrones” stars [expectedly] came through for the sweethearts on their big day, with Emilia Clarke [Daenerys Targaryen], Sophie Turner [Sansa Stark], Peter Dinklage [Tyrion Lannister] and Maisie Williams [Arya Stark] among others spotted at the ceremony.

Congratulations to the couple on their special day, from Pulse Weddings.