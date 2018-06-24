Pulse.ng logo
Jon Snow marries "Game of Thrones" co-star, Ygritte in Scotland!

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in Scotland!

Jon Snow marries "Game of Thrones" co-star and on-screen lover, Ygritte in a lovely Scottish ceremony!

  • Published:
Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington tie the knot in Scotland! play

Rose Leslie & Kit Harington's wedding

(PA)
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, aka Ygritte and Jon Snow from “Game of Thrones” are married!

The movie sweethearts actualized their on-screen romance with a lovely Scottish wedding on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in a church service near the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

play

The bride’s bridal look consisted of a long sleeve ivory lace wedding dress, a white flower crown and cathedral veil alongside a bouquet of white roses. Her father Sebastian Leslie who dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt, escorted her down the aisle.

play Kit Harington walks down into his and Rose Leslie's wedding (Jane Barlow/Getty/PA)

ALSO READ: See the engagement ring Jon Snow proposed with

The celebrity groom wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants.

play Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams (Jane Barlow / PA / Getty)
play Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage (Jane Barlow / PA / Getty)

 

Other “Game of Thrones” stars [expectedly] came through for the sweethearts on their big day, with Emilia Clarke [Daenerys Targaryen], Sophie Turner [Sansa Stark], Peter Dinklage [Tyrion Lannister] and Maisie Williams [Arya Stark] among others spotted at the ceremony.

Congratulations to the couple on their special day, from Pulse Weddings.

