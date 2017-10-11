Kit Harrington [Jon Snow] and Leslie Rose, his girlfriend on Game of Thrones made their relationship official few weeks ago with their engagement which we reported here .

But the lovely diamond ring which the King in the North proposed with had not been seen… until now and it’s such a beautiful, beautiful one.

Rose Leslie stepped out for the first time with the sparkling rock on Sunday, October 8 2017, reports Daily Mail.



The actress, who acts as Ygritte the Wildling in the popular HBO series was spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport to catch a flight with a solid diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

There were a number of rings on the actress’ fingers but one was unmistakable for its shiny majesty… a large cushion-cut diamond offset with a simple gold band.



Jon Snow and Ygritte the Wildling Kit and Rose have been dating on and off since 2012 but finally announced their engagement few weeks ago through The Times of London.



Sharing how they fell in love while filming Game of Thrones, Kit says their story got to a great place during “the three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.”

Apparently, Jon Snows does know something, doesn’t he?