No one seems good enough for me; am I OK?

Hello Bukky.

I am 23 years of age and the problem I have is that I don't really know how to find a girl I’d love to be my girlfriend. I see so many, but can't seem to find the one I really can love.

I’ve not wooed a girl before and I’m also shy guy, but I don't think that’s the reason.

Dear reader,

If there’s any problem in all these things you have described, I think it is that you are overreacting a little bit.

It’s OK to not have met the one that’s ideal for you. Take your time and keep doing other things.

Focus on becoming a better person, improving you craft and becoming more skillful at what you do. In essence, just continue living your best life.

When the time comes, you will meet the one that’s worth the attempt at love and somehow you’ll make it happen.

Before then don’t push yourself unduly.

