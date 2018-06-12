Pulse.ng logo
Man gets slapped for pranking girlfriend with lost engagement ring

This Nigerian man gets a hot slap for embarrassing his girlfriend in Edo state with what is being called a prank proposal.

Nigerian man gets slapped for fake proposing to girlfriend play

Nigerian man gets slapped for fake proposing to girlfriend

(AnswersAfrica)
A Nigerian man has become something of a viral sensation after getting slapped for an proposal trick he pulled on his girlfriend in Benin, Edo State.

A video circulating on social media at the time of this story, June 12 2018, shows the boyfriend get down on a bent knee with what looks like an obvious intent to propose to his girlfriend. There's a guitarist on standby, ready to set the tone for the romantic scene about to unfold. At this point, onlookers have already gathered, looking on.

Understandably, the girlfriend gets a look of pleasant surprise on her face and holds out her hand for the ring.

Lady slaps her boyfriend over proposal pranking, yesterday, in Benin, Edo State

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The boyfriend however gets a sudden look of confusion on his face as he begins to tap his pockets and look around in agitation for something - the engagement ring!

It turns out that there'd be no proposal as the boyfriend could produce no ring because it was... a stunt.

The girlfriend slaps him in annoyance, picks up her bag and walks away, embarrassed at being played like that.

Reactions to the well-shared clip have partly been outrage over the girlfriend's decision to slap the man before storming away from the scene of the proposal.

