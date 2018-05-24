My girl wants to leave because I’m not confrontational enough

news

Dear Bukky,

My girlfriend loves me and I love her too. We both want to be married but she wants to end the relationship because she doesn't like my attitude.

I don't confront issues when they are happening. I react after they happen and she doesn't like that.

I'm trying to adjust but it’s not been easy for me and it’s causing a friction between us. Help me restore my relationship.

Dear reader,

While I appreciate the trust you have bestowed in me; I need to still mention it to you that I really can’t help you restore your relationship. No one can. Only you and your babe can do that.

I can however point you in the direction to go and hopefully things work right when you follow the direction I show you.

For a relationship to blossom as it should, there are such things as compromise and sacrifices. And by that, I mean the conscious effort one makes to let go of certain things they would normally hold on to, for the purpose of satisfying their partner and making them happy.

In as much as they are not leaving something legit, healthy and morally-upright for something that contradicts all that good reason stands for, I think everyone should be willing and ready to make these compromises in a relationship.

By your admittance that you have begun to make moves to be more instantaneous rather than laidback in your approach to matters in the relationship, it seems that you understand this rule and I would advise that you keep it up.

If your girl wants you to do more, then that is what you should do. Instead of addressing issues later, make conscious effort to do it immediately, in the heat of passion, as that is the way she likes it. Think about it this way; relationships are always between two people. And it exceedingly necessary that they should always strive, with affection and understanding, to always do things that makes the other happy.

Without taking away from your partner’s need to be patient with you during this change period, I think you need to do as she says. And as quickly as you can.

