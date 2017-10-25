Olusegun Mimiko's daughter, Bibitayo just tied the knot in a dazzling, absolutely lit ceremony held over the weekend.



The charming bride and Adetola Adesanya had family and friends over to celebrate their traditional wedding and to create precious memories one of which includes the ex Ondo state governor and some pretty smooth dance moves.

This father-daughter dance is just too cute! #TBAD17 Planner @junedawnevents Mua @oshewabeauty Aso Oke @bimmms24 Shoe, bag, clutch and Accessories @myvelvetboxng Video @klalafilms A post shared by Pulse Nigeria Weddings (@pulsenigeriaweddings) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:03am PDT



A short clip shared with Pulse Weddings by Klala Films shows the adorable moment when the bride and her father took to the centre stage for the father-daughter dance.

With Neil Oliver's epic tune - 'Baby Girl' - playing in the background, the immediate past governor of Ondo and his baby held each other, moving beautifully in the magic of the moment.



It was emotional, there were few tears, loads of embraces and love brimming in every smile and every calculated step father and daughter took on that dance floor.

And if anything, the ex-governor's really got moves.