The former Ondo state governor actually knows how to pull some smooth moves.
The charming bride and Adetola Adesanya had family and friends over to celebrate their traditional wedding and to create precious memories one of which includes the ex Ondo state governor and some pretty smooth dance moves.
A short clip shared with Pulse Weddings by Klala Films shows the adorable moment when the bride and her father took to the centre stage for the father-daughter dance.
With Neil Oliver's epic tune - 'Baby Girl' - playing in the background, the immediate past governor of Ondo and his baby held each other, moving beautifully in the magic of the moment.
It was emotional, there were few tears, loads of embraces and love brimming in every smile and every calculated step father and daughter took on that dance floor.
And if anything, the ex-governor's really got moves.