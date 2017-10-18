Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Pulse Weddings :  Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra

The cute couple had the day of their lives at their superb ceremony on October 14, 2017.

Idimma & Ikenna's Anambra wedding was so, so delightful. play

(Klala Photography)
Idimma Njigha and her groom Ikenna Okolo just had a beautiful wedding ceremony to last for years.

The couple took their #Idyke  ceremony to the bride’s Ancestral home in Awka-etiti, Anambra State, Nigeria on October 14, 2017 and had the day of their lives.

The pair rocked two matching outfits – the first a glittering, blue traditional number followed by the colorful second outfit in a shimmery shade of orange.

Amazing pictures from the ceremony are in the gallery below.
Credits:

Makeup: @foxzilicious_makeovers
Decor: @titonyevents
Photography: @klalaphotography
Video: @klalafilms.

