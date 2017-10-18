Idimma Njigha and her groom Ikenna Okolo just had a beautiful wedding ceremony to last for years.



The couple took their #Idyke ceremony to the bride’s Ancestral home in Awka-etiti, Anambra State, Nigeria on October 14, 2017 and had the day of their lives.

The pair rocked two matching outfits – the first a glittering, blue traditional number followed by the colorful second outfit in a shimmery shade of orange.



Amazing pictures from the ceremony are in the gallery below.

___________________

Credits:



Makeup: @foxzilicious_makeovers

Decor: @titonyevents

Photography: @klalaphotography

Video: @klalafilms.