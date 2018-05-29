Is it ever too early to fall in love?»

news

The legal age is, of course, 18; and that's when people become qualified by law to do a lot of things.

But of course, age is but a number and the import of this has been in effect especially in matters of the heart.

There's a belief that it doesn't matter when one falls in love. At the same time, one can't deny that age and the mental development that often comes with it has a role to play in relationships.

Couples have narrated stories of how they knew each other all their lives - basically from primary school and how they had 'been in love' for as long they could remember - let's say since they were 14 or 15 years of age.



Again, we also know that most people within that age bracket can't be trusted to actually understand what love means.

But then, having 'been together' from their teenage years till they actually got married in their late twenties, such people would be adamant that they actually fell in love early and it'd be pretty difficult to convince them otherwise.

Is there a particular time frame for when people become truly familiar with the concept of love, or can the understanding dawn on you at any time?



Is it possible to fall truly, deeply in love as a teenager? Afterall, some willful relationships that began as early as 17 end up in happy, blissful marriages.

Or do you need to actually reach a certain age - say late 20's - and the frame of mind/experience that comes with it before you can be said to have a good grasp of what love means?

We all know it's never too late to fall in love but how about too early?

Is there such thing as too young to fall in love?

Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below.