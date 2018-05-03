I called my man a liar; how do I get him to forgive me?

news

Good afternoon

I have a boyfriend whom I’ve been dating for four months now. Issues always come up that we do settle but this very day an issue came up. I didn't believe what he said and I called him a liar.

I never knew the word liar would get him so upset to the point that he was raising his voice at me. Though I begged him, told one of my friends and I also called him since the issue happened.

But the last time I called for 40 minutes to apologize again, he was shouting at me so I stopped calling since then he didn't call me either. What should I do?

And please I don't want it to be like am forcing myself on him.

Dear reader,

Whether or not you appear like you’re forcing yourself on him should not be your concern here. The point is to do all you can to rectify the mistake on ground.

And while I understand perfectly that it takes two to tango, I think you should concentrate first on doing your part to extend an olive branch.

It is easy to try to rationalize what you did and say it was only an unintentional, harmless statement and he should have gotten over it already but the truth of the matter is that you can hardly gauge how people react to stuff said to them. Apparently your man sees being called a liar in a more demeaning light than you do.

I think the balancing act here should be that you do your best to make him see how remorseful you are but if all options have been exhausted then seating back and watching how things unfold is the logical step to take.

At some point you might have to ask him if a breakup is what he wants but now is not the time… yet.

