Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How it feels when your girlfriend has trust issues

Relationships How it feels when your girlfriend has trust issues

Having a girlfriend with trust issues strains your relationship in the following ways...

  • Published:
What to do if your man remains too close to his ex. play How it feels when your girlfriend has trust issues (Atlanta Black Start)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Everyone knows just important trust is in a relationship, so much so that an absence of it could spell nothing but relentless trouble and lack of a top bond in the relationship.

Here are five ways this strains your relationship:

1. They hardly ever believe anything

Partners with trust issues will hardly ever believe anything. There’s a deep-seated disbelief in them, no matter what you say – even if it’s an obvious compliment.

Convincing them of the simplest things will be like a full-time job for you.

2. Communication is a struggle

Because you don’t even know if they even believe anything you say. And sometimes you just want to clamp up totally because… why bother?

ALSO READ: How to enjoy a relationship when your girl has a higher sex drive

3. Phones and other devices

You can’t even trust them with your phone. Your privacy is wantonly ravaged, ransacked, and disrespected on such scary levels that always leaves you feeling like you are a suspected felon rather than someone in a relationship.

4. Dealing with the opposite sex is stressful

One thing that often accompanies trust issues is insecurity. Your partner would want to know every one of the opposite sex you speak to, and not out of a curiosity to know those you are close with, but because they are suspicious that you could be cheating on them.

5. Emotionally guarded

Someone with trust issues will often find it difficult to express their innermost feelings and this, in a relationship is not the best.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looksbullet
2 Donald Duke Ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding holds this Maybullet
3 Love In Naija 5 types of women that men don’t want to marrybullet

Related Articles

Dating The hypocrisy of seeking a god-fearing partner in Nigerian relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky Can I date someone who wants sex even though I don't?
For Women Stop measuring relationships with time instead of happiness
Love Thursday 3 little acts of love that count more than grand ones
Love In Naija 7 types of men that Nigerian women don’t want to marry
Relationship Talk With Bukky I called my man a liar; how do I get him to forgive me?
Pulse Weddings Irene & Chiji's extraordinary nuptials [Photos]
Love & Relationships 5 wrong ways to apologise to a partner
Donald Duke Ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding holds this May
Relationships 5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance

Relationships & Weddings

Three things to never do when you catch a partner cheating
Dating The hypocrisy of seeking a god-fearing partner in Nigerian relationships
What if your parents don't like who you intend to marry?
Relationship Talk With Bukky Can I date someone who wants sex even though I don't?
Little acts of love that count than grand ones
Love Thursday 3 little acts of love that count more than grand ones
How to enjoy the best fun at a Yoruba wedding ceremony
Nigerian Marriages How to have maximum fun at Yoruba weddings