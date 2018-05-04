How it feels when your girlfriend has trust issues

news

Everyone knows just important trust is in a relationship, so much so that an absence of it could spell nothing but relentless trouble and lack of a top bond in the relationship.

Here are five ways this strains your relationship:

1. They hardly ever believe anything

Partners with trust issues will hardly ever believe anything. There’s a deep-seated disbelief in them, no matter what you say – even if it’s an obvious compliment.

Convincing them of the simplest things will be like a full-time job for you.

2. Communication is a struggle

Because you don’t even know if they even believe anything you say. And sometimes you just want to clamp up totally because… why bother?

3. Phones and other devices

You can’t even trust them with your phone. Your privacy is wantonly ravaged, ransacked, and disrespected on such scary levels that always leaves you feeling like you are a suspected felon rather than someone in a relationship.

4. Dealing with the opposite sex is stressful

One thing that often accompanies trust issues is insecurity. Your partner would want to know every one of the opposite sex you speak to, and not out of a curiosity to know those you are close with, but because they are suspicious that you could be cheating on them.

5. Emotionally guarded

Someone with trust issues will often find it difficult to express their innermost feelings and this, in a relationship is not the best.