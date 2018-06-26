Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How it feels to date someone who struggles to show emotions

Relationships 5 struggles of dating an unexpressive partner

Here are the relationship problems you'll get with a girlfriend or boyfriend who struggles to express their emotions.

  • Published:
The struggle of not being liked by your partner's parents. play 5 struggles of dating an unexpressive partner (Madamenoire)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are people who actually have partners who find it hard to express their love and feelings, either in act or words.

It’s actually a weird situation to find one’s self in. And for people who end up with people like this, here are five struggles they are bound to encounter in that relationship.

1. Assurance

Generally, love is a feeling ascertained by what people do and what they say. When someone is in love with you, they express it with their words, constantly show it with their actions or most likely, do both.

Being with a man or woman who is unexpressive will however feel different as the assurance will hardly come in their words. Even their actions won’t show it.

You’ll have to regularly ask questions with a view to getting an assurance that you’re not in the relationship alone. And of course, we all know just how important assurances are in relationships.

Things you should not be doing to your partner include leaving hints when you should be communicating play When feelings are not expressed, they may get misconstrued. And when this happens, what comes next is usually a misunderstanding in the relationship. (Glowville)

 

2. Misconstrued emotions

With unexpressive partners, things get complicated. Because they often find it hard to say what’s on their mind, it leaves open a lot of space for misinterpretation of their thoughts and feelings.

This can in turn lead to misunderstandings and unwanted fights that could have been avoided if one of them wasn’t unexpressive.

ALSO READ: Sure ways to spot an emotionally abusive partner

3. Lack of warmth

In a relationship with a partner who struggles to express his or herself freely, there is likely to be a lack of warmth and boredom of sorts.

Even if one partner is expressive and full of life, after getting lukewarm responses to their attempts to bring some boisterousness to the relationship, they might give up.

Depending on how the partners handle this, this could improve or become even worse with time.

We've been together for 3 years but he's not talking about marriage. play Having a partner with whom communication is a struggle can be one of the most frustrating things ever. (Essence)

 

4. Communication problems

An unexpressive partner would either find it difficult to process his emotions or struggles to communicate them.

Obviously, this won’t be the best communication partner. And this could be the realest struggle.

5. Emotional gaps

When your partner finds it hard to say you’re beautiful, when the compliments are scarce, when they can’t express how they truly feel about you and assure you with their words, it leaves a gap that could be filled by something or someone else.

In the long run this emotional gap puts a real life gap between both partners till the relationship can no longer work.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seenbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
3 Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in...bullet

Related Articles

Love Tips What emotional intelligence means and how it helps relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm just so confused
Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in Scotland!
Relationship Issues Sure ways to spot an emotionally abusive partner
Relationships 5 struggles of dating someone with a poor sense of humour
Relationship Talk With Bukky Should I give in to my boyfriend's demand for sex?
World Cup 2018 This pre-wedding shoot is a tribute to the Super Eagles; it's such a winner!
Relationship Talk With Bukky She says she loves me but she doesn't show it
Love & Sex How to cope with sexual urges in celibate relationships
Love Thursday This is why an ability to overlook offences is necessary for healthy relationships

Relationships & Weddings

My boyfriend’s ex wants to snatch him from me.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My man left me for another woman, how do I get him back?
Tunde, Wunmi Obe celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Tunde, Wunmi Obe Veteran artistes celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship
Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship
5 signs she is using you to get over her ex
Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend