Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 stuggles you experiences when your boo has a poor sense of humour

Relationships 5 struggles of dating someone with a poor sense of humour

These are the struggles you live through when your partner can neither make a joke nor take one.

  • Published:
You have no idea how stressful it is to date someone whose sense of humour is terrible compared to yours. play

You have no idea how stressful it is to date someone whose sense of humour is terrible compared to yours.

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Being able to find humour in the same things with your partner will probably never rank as high as faithfulness and maturity in the list of most desired relationship traits.

Of course, that’s absolutely OK.

But never mistake it as something that’s unimportant in a relationship.

While many would seldom throw it around as one of their most serious demands in a potential partner, being with someone who makes them laugh firmly remains one feature people want their relationships to have.

Being witty, funny, sarcastic and having an ability to carve out humour from nearly every situation is one thing, actually understanding humorous remarks and witty comebacks is another thing.

Are you one of those who delight in getting sexy pictures from their baes? play You need someone whose sense of humour complements yours or raises it, especially if you place a lot of importance on stuff like that. (Shutterstock)


So it’s a two-edged sword. You want someone who can make you laugh and who can take a joke.

Here are five struggles you might face when you date someone whose sense of humour is terrible:

1. Conversation problems

If humour is limited or not as good as one would expect it to be, it reflects in the quality of conversations you’ll be having in that relationship.

Your convos will very likely be serious and uptight all the time and you really won’t get the freedom to express and experience humour as you'd love to.

2. Jokes always get misinterpreted as insults

It could kill the vibe in a relationship if you have to always worry before dropping a witty remark because your babe or man can’t take a joke and always sulk that you’re ‘making fun of them’ or ‘insulting' them.

It's frustrating for most men to see women treat sex as a favour to the man. play It's such pain to always crack a joke and have to explain it all the time. (Netflix)


ALSO READ: 7 strangest things men find attractive in women

3. You explain jokes to them

Frankly, it could be such a dispiriting chore to always have to explain humour to someone.

It could also feel that way if you get to drop little witty remarks that never draw a laugh because your partner’s sense of humour is so not on par with yours.

4. Boredom

For people who highly value humour and love light-hearted conversations, such relationships might soon become boring.

I mean, if you are funny, you’d most likely want someone who has funny mischief up their sleeves all the time, someone who plays pranks, make the most absurd faces and do a lot of amusing things, right?

Everyone has a list of things they can't bear to have in a partner. play It's a thumbs down to people who can't take a joke. (VideoBlocks)

5. Eventual breakup

When boredom escalates to a point, you could become fed up with the relationship.

Also when every attempt at humour gets misinterpreted as insults, it could lead to misunderstandings which could eventually lead to other unpleasant circumstances that could lead to the end of that relationship.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 This pre-wedding shoot is a tribute to the Super Eagles;...bullet
2 Mohammed Indimi Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa releases pre-wedding...bullet
3 Relationship & Dating 5 habits you need to lose in order to find the...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm just so confused
Relationship Issues Sure ways to spot an emotionally abusive partner
Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in Scotland!
World Cup 2018 This pre-wedding shoot is a tribute to the Super Eagles; it's such a winner!
Relationship Talk With Bukky Should I give in to my boyfriend's demand for sex?
Love & Sex How to cope with sexual urges in celibate relationships
Love Thursday This is why an ability to overlook is necessary for healthy relationships
Love Thursday Questions to ask yourself if your partner shows signs of unhappiness
Love Thursday 3 ground rules to set before having sex in a new relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky I was tricked into dating a married man; now I don't want to let go

Relationships & Weddings

How to deal with an abusive partner
Relationship Issues Sure ways to spot an emotionally abusive partner
How do I make my boyfriend miss me?
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm just so confused
About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen
Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington tie the knot in Scotland!
Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in Scotland!