Destiny Child's star is engaged!

Michelle Williams Destiny Child's star is engaged!

Johnson proposed to the Destiny’s Child singer a month ago and the pair can’t wait to walk down the aisle.

Michelle Williams is officially off the market! The star got engaged to pastor Chad Johnson after a year together.

We could not contain this any longer!” Williams says of finally sharing the happy news to People Magazine

Williams met her husband-to-be in March 2017 when she attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by the pastor and life coach. “I was in a horrible, dark place,” says Williams who had recently ended a relationship and opened up about a cheating ex on The Real. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation and get connected to God.

 

When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” says Johnson, who at the time had all but given up on dating. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.

He continued, “We spent almost three months without even seeing each other, just building a strong foundation on the phone and through FaceTime; it was really built on friendship and communication.

Much of their courtship happened long distance, as Johnson was travelling with for work. But both felt they had found a potential life partner.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

