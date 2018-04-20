Destiny Child's star is engaged!

news

Michelle Williams is officially off the market! The star got engaged to pastor Chad Johnson after a year together.

Johnson proposed to the Destiny’s Child singer a month ago and the pair can’t wait to walk down the aisle.

“We could not contain this any longer!” Williams says of finally sharing the happy news to People Magazine

Williams met her husband-to-be in March 2017 when she attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by the pastor and life coach. “I was in a horrible, dark place,” says Williams who had recently ended a relationship and opened up about a cheating ex on The Real. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation and get connected to God.”

“When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” says Johnson, who at the time had all but given up on dating. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

He continued, “We spent almost three months without even seeing each other, just building a strong foundation on the phone and through FaceTime; it was really built on friendship and communication.”

Much of their courtship happened long distance, as Johnson was travelling with for work. But both felt they had found a potential life partner.