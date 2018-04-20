Destiny Child's star is engaged!

Johnson proposed to the Destiny’s Child singer a month ago and the pair can’t wait to walk down the aisle.
On March 21, 2018, the love of my life @chadjohnson77 proposed and I said #emo#4oCc##Yesssssssss.....I will, I will, I will!!!#emo#4oCd## More of our love story is in the link in my bio from @people!!! Take a walk with us on our journey!! #emo#8J+TuA==##: @lizettetrentphotography Styled by: @ericowes Hair and Makeup: @kymmyizabeauty
“We could not contain this any longer!” Williams says of finally sharing the happy news to People Magazine
Williams met her husband-to-be in March 2017 when she attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by the pastor and life coach. “I was in a horrible, dark place,” says Williams who had recently ended a relationship and opened up about a cheating ex on The Real. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation and get connected to God.”
“When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” says Johnson, who at the time had all but given up on dating. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”
He continued, “We spent almost three months without even seeing each other, just building a strong foundation on the phone and through FaceTime; it was really built on friendship and communication.”
Much of their courtship happened long distance, as Johnson was travelling with for work. But both felt they had found a potential life partner.