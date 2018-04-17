Chinwe & Kunle's sensational beach wedding pictures

news

This gorgeous couple - Chinwe and Kunle's - sensational, trend-bucking beach wedding deserves some accolades and we're gladly pouring it all on them!

Remember the gorgeous couple whose joyful, colourful pre-wedding pictures were shared with Pulse recently? Well, they are married now and they are literally dripping in sauce in their modern beach ceremony which was filled so much laughter and love.

Just as they glowed and radiated positive vibes in their pre-wedding pictures, their wedding pictures, all of which sit resplendently in the gallery above, are twice as lovely and memorable.



You reeeeeally need to check them out in the gallery above, as well as their love story, told by the bride, below.

ALSO READ: 5 details you probably missed on Atiku Abubakar's stepson's wedding

Love Story

"When I was 13 years old, I always wondered who my husband will be.

"I had envisioned the wedding but couldn’t place the man. How would he look? Would he be gentle? Will he allow me be myself? Will he be God-fearing like Daddy?



"I am Daddy’s Princess but will my husband treat me as one... it’s funny because I was a child but I knew what I wanted.

"Over the years, I started to think maybe I was in Lala land at 13 and maybe Life was tougher than I thought and maybe I wasn’t destined to have a good man.. .and then July 2015 happened, and I met this man.

"The rest they say is history..... has it been easy? Nope.



"Is he perfect? Nah fam.

"But every single day, it gets clearer to me that God has a plan for me. I also understand why we were destined to meet.

"Two and a half years down and we haven’t killed each other but our love has grown every single day... and baby I will choose you over and over again because you are everything and more than I could imagine even at 13."

With love and best wishes from Pulse Weddings; cheers to the ever-smiling breath-taking bride and the man of her dreams.