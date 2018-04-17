news

Atiku Abubakar’s stepson, Anthony Chuka Douglas has tied the knot with his heartthrob on April 14 2018 in faraway Dubai.

Our earlier report here tells of how Anthony and Whitney Erin Woods had the day of their lives, with top Nigerian celebs and a number of politicians grace the ceremony at the Madinat Jumeriah luxury hotel in the United Arab Emirates capital.

But there was more about the ceremony than the celebs that turned up for them. Below we list some more exciting deets you may have missed about the lavish destination wedding.

1. The ceremony lasted three days

Anthony and Whitney's was a wedding ceremony that lasted three days - from 12th of April to the 14th, according to Laila's news.



According to them, the couple also had a wedding lunch on the lawn at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in the course of the three-day celebration of love.

2. AY Makun was a compere

3. A magnificent flower canopy

One of the stand-out touches of excellence on the beautiful ceremony was a canopy of roses under which the couple read their wedding vows.

The temple of roses was sat right in the middle of the wedding venue, bursting with bounteous white and pink flowers interspersing to give a fairy tale feel to the couple's big day.

4. This touching message by the groom's mum

Pretty much like the fatherly words of love that Aliko Dangote delivered on social media during his daughter's wedding last month, Anthony's mum, Dr. Jamilah Atiku Abubakar

Over six years ago, Tony introduced Whitney to the family and since she came along, everything fell into place as his life became more organized. Whitney’s family welcomed him as one of their own.

“But, then, we worried about the cultural divide. However, Whitney quickly learned to adjust to the many traditional differences with aplomb and gracefulness. Then Whitney introduced her mother—sweet and gentle as a breeze—and our family knew the deal was sealed. The apple does not fall far from the tree.

“Whitney, you are a charming, sophisticated and graceful lady full of warmth. You are our daughter now and a part of the family. We love you.

“Tony, I can close my eyes and still see you seating on the floor in Washington, D.C. playing with your “chu-chu” train. I can still see you flying down the rail bannister with your Batman costume. But now your flying days are over as we await another Batman to take your place in the family.



“Since this time, you have become a fine young man and I am so proud of you and extremely happy to be your mother. You have shouldered your responsibility of elder sibling with tenacity, compassion and humility. As you mature into a loving brother, son and soon father, the girl you picked is exactly right and perfect for you.

“Let us admit, marriage is a rollercoaster ride; there will be blissful moments and turbulent times. But that Tony is taking this journey with Whitney puts our mind at ease. She is such a beautiful soul.

“And as two become one on April 14, remember that our whole family is behind Whitney and that we will be there for you Tony as you begin this journey… “A man shall leave his father and mother and be united to his wife…”

“May God Bless your marriage. Welcome to our family Whitney!!!”

5. Relationship with Atiku Abubakar

The groom's mum, Jennifer Iwenjiora, a US citizen, was an NTA News reporter in the 1980s who married Atiku Abubakar in the late '90s.

She and the former VP had met for the first time in 1982, but they later lost touch. She relocated to the US where she got married to a man named Douglas for whom she had her son Anthony Chuka Douglas.

She and Atiku met again after her divorce and after rekindling their romance, they married. She adopted the name Jamilah Atiku Abubakar after the wedding.