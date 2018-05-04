Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Can I date someone who wants sex even though I don't?

Dear Bukky,

I’m a 20 year old girl and a virgin. I’m in love with a guy and I know he has something for me too because he is always checking up on me and telling me of his moves.

While we were chatting few weeks ago I told him I was still around because of him and he said he knew that I love him and that he loves me too. However, he says there is no way her will date me without having sex with me which I am not ready for.

Dear reader,

It is pretty straight forward from where I see it. You do not want to have sex he wants to have sex, you both have expressed your views before the relationship even begins. Apparently, there is no compatibility and it means one thing – move on.

The other option would be to shift your position to accommodate him and sincerely I wouldn’t advise you to do that.

Whatever feelings you have that seem uncontrollable are actually are. It’s just attraction and that should never supersede your values. All attractions that tend to overrun your values are not worth pursuing.

You can control it, you just think you can’t.
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

