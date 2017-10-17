Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Blossom Chukwujekwu :  Actor, wife celebrate first wedding anniversary

It's been one year of love and life lessons for Blossom and his beautiful wife, Maureen.

  • Published:
Blossom and Maureen celebrate their first wedding anniversary. play

(The Net)
Blossom Chukwujekwu celebrates the first anniversary of his wedding with his boo, Maureen, who has had nothing but moments to cherish with the love of her life.

The actor's wife summarises the year in an emotional, introspective Instagram post which lists 11 amazing things she has learnt from being married to the actor.

"...God combined the heart of his mum and dad and gave it to him," she writes of her boo.

play The pair have remained in love and have had lessons learnt from each other in the course of their marriage. (Kemi Filani)

"Fast forward to one year later and I will tell you firsthand what I have learnt from B:

- I have grown to never intentionally make an enemy.
- I have grown to never gossip about anyone good or bad.
- I have learnt to give, give and give.
- I have learnt to love God and still be super crazy and fly.

- I have learnt to be patient (this was hard but he was patient to put me through it.)
- I have learnt to try to make peace and give peace
- I have learnt that I am beautiful, fruitful and solid

- I have learnt How to give love and never hate regardless of the situation - I have learnt the value of friendship - I have learnt positivity - I have learnt that loyalty is key.
- I have learnt how powerful my tongue is.
- I have learnt to have a longer temper even though sometimes I still want to bring down the roof.
- I have learnt how strong silence is - I have learnt to forgive and accept people the way they are.

"Oh, I can go on and on because it's a very long list.  I’m amazed at how I got so lucky.

"One year later, and I still have butterflies every time I see you. Happy anniversary to us baby"

Blossom and Maureen had their traditional wedding in 2015 before the enchanting white wedding in October of 2016.

Cheers to several more years in happiness for the jolly good couple from Pulse Weddings.

